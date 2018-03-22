Residents of a small outport in Newfoundland's Trinity Bay crowded the shores of their harbour Thursday morning, trying to help with the rescue of a pod of seven dolphins trapped in the water by sea ice.

Residents of Heart's Delight brought their own boats — and even their own heavy equipment — to help in the rescue of the dolphins, which have been stranded in shallow waters close to shore since at least Sunday.

A field of heavy ice is blocking the dolphins from swimming free.

Just look at this crowd. Freeing the dolphins has truly become a community mission here in Heart’s Delight. People are using their own boats and heavy equipment to help, and many have been coming early and staying late to keep watch. pic.twitter.com/W88WRbYCNI — @zachgoudie

Neighbours have been helping officials with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, who pulled an all-nighter Wednesday keeping an eye on ice and water levels in the harbour.

Heart's Delight is on Trinity Bay in southeast Newfoundland. (Google Maps)

Earlier this week, a Canadian Coast Guard vessel was brought to the area to break the sea ice, with a goal of clearing a passage to open water.

However, the water in the area is too shallow for the vessel.

On Wednesday afternoon, the hope was for the weather to co-operate and blow the sea ice out, allowing the dolphins to escape.

Firstly, the area of open water the dolphins have left is shrinking fast, and driving them ever closer to shore. Check out this video; the dolphins are swimming in an area the size of a small pond, just meters from shore. pic.twitter.com/SNWusuXsVx — @zachgoudie

But on Thursday morning, there was a new plan: dig a channel through the ice to allow a speedboat to get through and open a passage that could take the animals back out to sea.

On Thursday morning, an excavator was digging a channel in the ice. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

If that doesn't work out, members of the local fire department's ice rescue team will wade out into the water and try to catch the animals with nets.

If successful, they will then transport the dolphins a short distance so they can be released safely.

Heart's Delight resident Theresa Andrews said DFO officials told her the dolphins did not appear to be in distress as of early Thursday morning.

The dolphins have been in the area since at least Sunday, DFO officials told CBC News in earlier interviews.