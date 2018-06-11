Son of former St. John's councillor killed in B.C. crash

David James Tilley, left, was the son of former St. John's city councillor Bruce Tilley, right. (Left: Carnells; Right: CBC)

The son of a former St. John's city councillor was killed in a car crash in British Columbia on Saturday.

David James Tilley, 46, died as a result of a three-car collision Saturday afternoon north of Victoria. He was the son of Bruce Tilley, who was a city councillor for two decades before deciding not to run again for his Ward 2 seat in the 2017 municipal election.

This was the accident scene just north of Victoria, B.C. (Margo Sheridan)

A driver who came across the accident scene was one of four people who performed CPR on David Tilley.

"Everybody was not giving up," Lizy Gipson told CBC News.

Gipson said the woman in the passenger seat identified herself as Tilley's wife, Justine. She was injured but still conscious, and was taken from the vehicle on a stretcher by paramedics. Tilley, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Current St. John's city councillor Sheilagh O'Leary noted the loss on Facebook.

The Anglican Diocese of Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador, with which Bruce Tilley volunteered, offered condolences to the Tilley family.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

