Fogo Island is a pretty trendy vacation destination in Newfoundland and Labrador, and has seen its fair share of celebrities, including Gw yneth Paltrow and Suits star Sarah Rafferty.

But the latest name drop is one worth noting.

David Letterman, legendary former late night TV host, has a new show on Netflix, called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In the episode with former president Barack Obama, Letterman casually mentions visiting Fogo Island.

"We went to Japan, had not been to Japan before. Went to an island off Newfoundland, Fogo Island, had never heard of it before. Saw icebergs," Letterman told Obama.

Fogo Attracts another celebrity0:23

It was a brief mention, but of course, it turned a few heads after the episode became available to stream on Jan. 12, with notable names like Mark Critch tweeting about it.

Letterman and Obama talking about Fogo. Made my day. Go #NewfoundlandAndLabrador https://t.co/Q9m2wHb10i — @markcritch

David Letterman and Obama chatting up Fogo Island, Newfoundland in Letterman’s Netflix special 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/bAFtg4iA4L — @frontrowlady

David Letterman speaking to President Obama on new Netflix series about what he did after his last show.



Travelled around and “went to an island off of Newfoundland - Fogo Island.”



Great stuff. #nlpoli #Letterman #Obama — @MattPikeNL

The interview with Obama was the first episode of Letterman's return to screen.