Fogo Island is a pretty trendy vacation destination in Newfoundland and Labrador, and has seen its fair share of celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Suits star Sarah Rafferty.

But the latest name drop is one worth noting.

David Letterman, legendary former late night TV host, has a new show on Netflix, called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In the episode with former president Barack Obama, Letterman casually mentions visiting Fogo Island.

"We went to Japan, had not been to Japan before. Went to an island off Newfoundland, Fogo Island, had never heard of it before. Saw icebergs," Letterman told Obama.

Fogo Attracts another celebrity0:23

It was a brief mention, but of course, it turned a few heads after the episode became available to stream on Jan. 12, with notable names like Mark Critch tweeting about it.

The interview with Obama was the first episode of Letterman's return to screen.