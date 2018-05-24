Labrador man gets 23 months in jail for massive child porn collection

A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man who collected thousands of images of child pornography over 10 years is going to jail for 23 months.

David Inkpen, 36, was sentenced Thursday in provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

Many children were victimized to satisfy the market for this material. - Judge Phyllis Harris

The Crown asked for a sentence of two years less a day, while Inkpen's lawyer asked for 16-18 months.

Inkpen's collection included images that Judge Phyllis Harris described as both anime or cartoon images, and "real images" which depict actual children ranging in age from four to 14 being sexually abused.

Harris said Inkpen's crime was a "very serious offence" and though he had never directly abused a child, she said "his actions have certainly contributed" to the sexual exploitation of children.

"Many children were victimized to satisfy the market for this material," the judge said.

In addition to a prison sentence, Inkpen will also serve three years probation, during which time he will not be permitted to own any phones, tablets, or computers that connect to the internet unless it's for work.

Inkpen will also have to submit a DNA sample and will be added to the sex offender registry for 20 years.

Judge Harris encouraged him to seek counselling, pointing out that he had previously acknowledged attempts to stop collecting child pornography, which demonstrates both remorse and a risk to re-offend.

"I certainly hope that rehabilitation is possible," said Harris.