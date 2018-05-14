David Brazil to replace Paul Davis as Opposition leader

Conception Bay East-Bell Island MHA David Brazil has been chosen to replace Paul Davis as leader of the Opposition in Newfoundland and Labrador's House of Assembly.

The announcement comes after Davis, former premier and PC leader, announced Saturday morning he was stepping down from the position.

In a Facebook post, Davis said he would stay as MHA and will focus on his district of Topsail-Paradise.

Brazil will start in the role on May 14. Ferryland MHA Keith Hutchings will continue to serve as the Opposition house leader, a PC news release said Monday.

Lawyer ​Ches Crosbie, who was elected as the new leader of Tories in late April, plans to run for constituency in St. John's area given his 35 years working in region.