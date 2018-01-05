The video is just three-seconds long, but it's dramatic and shows exactly what happened to an unsuspecting driver in St. John's Friday morning.

A plow, from the provincial government's fleet, was clearing the Pitts Memorial Drive overpass and snow ended up falling on a car travelling downtown along Water Street.

#nltraffic Plow dumps slush from the overpass on Water St and Pitts and shatters my windshield and dashcam drops. pic.twitter.com/ykNz88vfJg — @NlLynx

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker said he's thankful no one was injured.

"This incident is unfortunate ... Anywhere that has overpasses, that's always a challenge and one that we try to address," he told CBC Radio's On the Go Friday.

He said the overpass did have a 1.2-metre concrete barrier, but the snow still ended up over the structure.

"As a department, yes, we have reached out to the driver and told him that we'll work with him to cover his damages," said Crocker.

The driver did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but did post a picture and a video on twitter showing the damage.

The video had been viewed nearly 5,500 times as of late Friday afternoon.

Checking plow driver's speed

Crocker said the department is retrieving the information from the plow's transponder to find out how fast it was going at the time of the incident, and stressed safety is very important.

"At this point, we have no indication that the operator was working outside the parameters set forward," he said.

Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker says his department is working with the driver to cover the damages to the windshield. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Crocker insisted it's an issue plow drivers are made aware of before they hit the streets.

"Our operators are actually trained in snow school to recognize when their routes include overhead structures, to reduce their speed and to be aware as they can of traffic passing under."

He said other drivers also should be mindful of their surroundings.

"I don't expect drivers to be focused on looking up when they should be looking ahead or to the side, but again, I guess we all need to be aware of overhead structures," Crocker said.