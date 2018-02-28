A man from Norris Arm killed in a snowmobile crash is being remembered as someone who everyone loved having around.

Darryl White, 34, a volunteer firefighter, son, husband and father died Friday night.

"He is so easygoing and happy. He just brightens up everybody's life by being there," his sister Diana White-Maxwell said.

"Everyone loves having him around."

White also leaves behind his wife, Jamie Lynn. (Submitted)

The RCMP in Lewisporte have not provided many details about the crash and at this point his sister can only speculate about what happened. White was riding his machine by himself when the accident happened.

"He got a fairly new Ski-Doo and was trying it out. He totally misjudged where he was on the ice and that he was too close to that causeway and didn't realize it until it was too late," said White-Maxwell.

White leaves behind his wife, Jaime Lynn, and his eight-year-old son, Landon. The family has set up a trust fund at Scotiabank to try to help out.

Volunteer firefighter Darryl White died in a snowmobile accident Friday night near Norris Arm. (Submitted)

"My brother was the main breadwinner for the household, and I know that Landon is going to be feeling it in the years to come in his education and anything else he might need not having my brother's income."

A funeral for White will be held March 1.