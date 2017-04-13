The chief executive officer of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is resigning from the post to take on a new job with the union that represents teachers employed by the district.

Darrin Pike submitted his resignation this week, the board of trustees announced Thursday.

Pike, who has been running the day-to-day operations of the school district since June 5, 2013, will go to work with the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.

The union said he will be administrative officer of programs and services, responsible for group insurance and other benefits.

His move from the employer group comes at a time when the school district and the provincial government are negotiating a new collective agreement.

"Darrin has led our K-12 public education system through a significant consolidation period and during that process ensured the focus of everyone involved was placed on students and their academic success," wrote Goronwy Price, chair of the district board of trustees.

His resignation is effective April 25 and the board is recruiting a replacement.