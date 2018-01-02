Danny Williams has no interest in re-entering the political arena.

Holiday rumours of a movement to draft Williams for the PC leadership race led were put to rest Tuesday by a statement from Williams himself.

Danny Williams still hasn't showed up for the Danny Williams Appreciation Dinner that the PC Party tried to hold in his honour. I would bet all the money in my pockets that he won't run, and won't be swayed by a "Draft Danny" effort. — @jamespmcleod

"I am very humbled by those who have asked me to re-enter political life," the statement said.

"However, I served my ten years and am now solely focused on contributing to our province from the private sector."

Williams was the premier of the province from 2003 to 2010. He was in power when Newfoundland and Labrador stopped receiving equalization payments from the federal government and became a so-called "have" province.

He is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the City of St. John's over his real estate development project, Galway, in the west end of St. John's.