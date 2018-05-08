Danny Williams in another dispute with City of St. John's over Galway

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams says the City of St. John's is withholding residential building permits until the company overseeing his Galway development agrees to transfer land to the city for a site in case it needs to dump excess snow next year.

Williams says the city is withholding permits from DewCor for the upcoming construction season, which means further residential development is halted.

Some two-storey homes have been built on Galway Blvd, in Galway, but developer DewCor says construction of new homes is halted following a dispute with the City of St. John's over a snowclearing site. (Bruce Tilley/ CBC)

The construction of Costco and other businesses part of The Shoppes district are not affected by the dispute.

Williams says the city's actions are unprecedented, writing in a statement:

"The city acknowledges that no developer has been forced to convey land to the city for snow dumping ever before, and now also say they want the right to use the land for whatever they want."

Williams told reporters on Tuesday that he "deeply regrets having invested in the City of St. John's" and wishes Premier Dwight Ball would transfer the Galway development to Mount Pearl.

Danny WIlliams says the City of St. John's is being unreasonable with its demands over a three-acre piece of land the city wants to use for snow dumping. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

In his statement, WIlliams outlined his recent disagreements with the city.

The statement says that the city demanded DewCor provide free land to pile excess snow from snowclearing, and despite being opposed to the idea, DewCor did provide an acre of land.

Williams then said the city didn't use the land, and then asked DewCor to agree to a three-acre piece of land which the company reluctantly agreed to as to not delay getting building permits for the development.

The city then went even further, according to Williams's statement, and asked DewCor to "fully prepare the land to a high specification costing us hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Building fences

The former premier said DewCor also agreed to do that, and offered to undertake a snow study at its own cost to see if the three-acre lot was necessary. Following that, Williams said the city then came back with another demand, that an eight-foot fence be build around the land, to which DewCor again agreed.

Williams said that DewCor wants the right to use the land for storage when it's not being used for snowclearing purposes, but that the city said it wants exclusive rights to use the land for "whatever they want beyond snow dumping," the statement said.

In 2015, the City of St. John's said it was prepared to negotiate with DewCor to possibly buy 20 acres of land to be used for a depot and fire hall. That was later rejected by the city.

Second dispute with city

Last month, Williams claimed victory in another dispute with the city over Galway.

Williams launched a civil suit against the city, arguing it had exceeded its authority in withholding additional building permits until the former premier agreed to give up his right to take the city to court if any disputes arise.

Williams told reporters on Tuesday that he's aware that his statement will worsen relations with the city, but insists the Galway development is being treated unfairly.