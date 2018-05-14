Danny deal: Williams gets Galway permits pronto, Mayor Breen wants city land later

Six days after Danny Williams said he wished he had never built Galway in St. John's to begin with, his company has gotten the necessary permits to continue construction.

Mayor Danny Breen sent a letter to the former premier on Monday afternoon, giving in to his demands to turn over the remaining 38 permits needed to build houses in the new development on the outskirts of St. John's.

Breen said he remains adamant on getting an undetermined amount of land for snow storage in return, but said they will iron out the details further down the road.

In a news release sent an hour after receiving the letter, Williams said both sides "agree to disagree" when it comes to giving up land, but he is "pleased work can now resume."

This comes after Williams called for both sides to enter mediation talks last week, something Breen said was a pointless task.

Danny Williams speaks to reporters last Tuesday about his latest dispute with the City of St. John's over his Galway development. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Since then, however, the mayor spoke with the contractors tasked with building the homes and heard their worries.

"They're concerned in this economy that they don't have the permits and they're ready to build some of the houses," Breen said. "We understand that and we certainly wanted to be able to recognize that and show some flexibility where we have it."

The city's flexibility stems from the time both sides have before needing to come to an agreement. While the houses can be built this summer, no snow will need to be dumped for at least another six months — hopefully.

How much snow will there be?

Galway sits at a higher elevation than any development within city limits, Breen said, and the city does not know how much snow to expect or how much land will be needed to store it.

They've asked Williams and his company, DewCor, to give them a one-acre piece of land with an eight-foot fence around it.

That will be enough to start, Breen said, until both sides can work together to conduct a study and get a handle on how much space is needed.

Some two-storey homes have been built on Galway Boulevard, but others have been held up by permits withheld by the City of St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/ CBC)

With his permits in hand, Williams was willing to accept the offer.

After fighting the city in the courts of law and public opinion, Williams said he hopes this can be an olive branch.

"It is my sincere hope that we now move forward in a true spirit of cooperation and partnership, as Galway is something of which we should all be proud."

Breen, meanwhile, said the city wants to see Galway succeed and is not trying to stand in the way of that.

"Our position was very clear," Breen said. "Future potential excess snow should not hold up construction this year on what is the most exciting project in the city today."