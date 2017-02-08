In a weird name-drop scenario, United States Senator Ted Cruz used former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams as an example of problems with the Canadian health care system.

Cruz, a Republican from Texas and a would-be candidate in the U.S. presidential race, was debating with Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders in a CNN town hall on the future of the Affordable Care Act — often referred to as Obamacare.

In a bid to showcase the problems with universal health care models, Cruz pointed to Williams's 2010 trip to Florida to undergo heart surgery.

"The governor of one of the Canadian provinces came to America to get heart surgery — and he was a governor in Canada," said an incensed Cruz.

The name drop left some people on Twitter understandably confused, given that Williams was premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, a post he held from 2003 to 2010.

You can take the politics out of Danny, but you can't take Danny out of politics.