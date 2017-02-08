In a weird name-drop scenario, United States Senator Ted Cruz used former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams as an example of problems with the Canadian health care system.

Cruz, a Republican from Texas and a would-be candidate in the U.S. presidential race, was debating with Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders in a CNN town hall on the future of the Affordable Care Act — often referred to as Obamacare.

In a bid to showcase the problems with universal health care models, Cruz pointed to Williams's 2010 trip to Florida to undergo heart surgery.

"Governor" Danny Williams: still the GOP's favourite anecdote for downplaying the quality of Canadian healthcare. #nlpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WagTGkEN3w — @geoffcbartlett

"The governor of one of the Canadian provinces came to America to get heart surgery — and he was a governor in Canada," said an incensed Cruz.

The name drop left some people on Twitter understandably confused, given that Williams was premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, a post he held from 2003 to 2010.

Alleged Canadian Ted Cruz just referred to a "governor" of a Canadian province coming to the U.S. for heart surgery. Hmmm, which governor?! — @DanMacEachern

Watching a CNN debate where @tedcruz just appointed Danny Williams to Governor of Newfoundland. Is that one of those #alternativefacts — @bkidney

LOL ted cruz calling premiers 'governors' and talking about Danny Williams. Trust me America, the dude put NL deep in the hole. — @CyanEsports

Uh...we don't have "Governors" of provinces. And that is only the smallest thing Ted Cruz is getting wrong here. (Danny Williams anecdote) https://t.co/PAATYIRveZ — @purlgurly

Ted Cruz just brought up Danny Williams in a debate... weird #CNNDebateNight — @radarcolin

You can take the politics out of Danny, but you can't take Danny out of politics.