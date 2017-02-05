Police laid several charges against a 39-year-old man on Saturday morning, following an incident in Conception Bay South.

At 9:35 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a male wielding a weapon, causing property damage.

RNC officers then engaged in pursuit of the man's vehicle on the Foxtrap Access Road.

The driver was charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and criminal harassment under the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was also charged with driving while suspended and was issued a seven-day suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police said the man was held to make a court appearance.

The vehicle was impounded.