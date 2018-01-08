A 23-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, after a Corvette went off the road from Cape Spear in May and the passenger was thrown from the car.

The 27-year-old passenger died two days later, on May 19, in hospital.

The car was travelling north on Blackhead Road, towards Shea Heights, when it ended up on its roof. Police, fire and paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash and the road was closed for several hours.

A Corvette overturned in this serious motor vehicle accident on May 17. (Submitted photo)

The driver sustained serious injuries and has since been released from hospital, according to a release issued Monday afternoon by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

He will appear in provincial court on Feb. 9.