A St. John's man who was left bedridden by an autoimmune disorder two years ago is now a long-distance runner who's ran a half-marathon on Sunday and is heading for even longer races later this fall.

"I woke up one day and the toes on my left foot were asleep," Dan Meades told the St. John's Morning Show.

When the symptoms didn't go away, he went to see his family doctor. "The next day my hands and feet had started going numb."

Meades kept getting sicker and weaker and within a week was admitted to hospital.

"And a week after that I was completely paralyzed."

He had developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare but serious autoimmune disorder.

"I had a head cold, and my body reacted negatively to that and attacked itself, its own nervous system," said Meades.

It was a rough blow for a man who had been a social activist, working on anti-poverty issues, and one of the business brains behind Third Place Tonic.

He was admitted to hospital four days after the birth of his daughter Charlie. While his wife brought the baby to visit daily, Meades couldn't hold her. He had to relearn to use his hands and how to walk again.

"I was really fortunate. Normal recovery is two-and-a-half to four years," he said.

Road to recovery

He's come a long way, thanks to his family and support from staff at the Miller Centre, a rehabilitation hospital in St. John's.

Running is something that he started in February because he wanted to lose some weight. His goal was to run the Tely 10, which he did with a time of just under 80 minutes.

Way beyond my goals. Finished around 78 minutes. pic.twitter.com/A3h316xgOZ — @DanJMeades

"And now I'm training pretty hard, putting in 50 and 60 miles a week on the sneakers, which feels pretty good."

On Sunday, Meades laced up for the Huffin' Puffin half-marathon. On Oct. 15, he will run the Cape to Cabot 20-kilometre race from Cape Spear to Signal Hill.

"The big goal right now is an ultra marathon, a 50-kilometre run along the East Coast Trail at the end of October."

For a man who couldn't walk two years ago, "I feel really good about that."