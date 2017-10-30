Forecasted wind gusts of up to 110 km/h on Tuesday in Wabush and Churchill Falls mean people will have to wait an extra day to collect their candy.

"Trick-or-treating has been re-scheduled to Nov. 1 in the interest of public safety," according to separate advisories issued by the towns late Monday afternoon.

People are being asked to stay indoors and take down any Halloween decorations that could potentially be blown around.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the entire west coast of Newfoundland, and special weather statements are in effect for coastal Labrador. (Twitter/@rbcstormpost)

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for western Labrador, while a special weather statement was in effect elsewhere for Tuesday.

It's part of a system that's already battered the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Windy in western Newfoundland, too

Strong winds are also expected in western Newfoundland Monday evening.

Wind warnings are in effect for the entire western coast of the island, from the Port aux Basques area up to St. Anthony on the Northern Peninsula.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all six planned crossings for Monday between Port aux Basques and North Sydney.

Batten down the hatches. Winds could reach 150 km/h in the Wreckhouse region Monday night. (encounternewfoundland.ca)

Southeasterly winds are expected to strengthen throughout the day Monday, and by nightfall, gusts are forecast to reach 100-110 km/h along the coast.

In the Wreckhouse area, gusts could reach 100 km/h by the afternoon and get as high as 150 km/h by Monday night.

More wind warnings are possible for Tuesday on the Northern Peninsula as the system continues to move northward, according to Environment Canada.