The Parole Board of Canada's written decision to revoke Dale Ogden's parole shows that he dated several women and lied to his parole officer about it after he was released from prison in August, 2016.

Ogden, who served 16 years in jail for the second-degree murder of his wife, Judy Ogden, in Februrary 2000, is deemed a high risk to show violence against an intimate partner.

His parole has been revoked and he's back behind bars until a hearing in December, 2017.

"You killed a young woman, your wife, when your children were in the family home. Your actions were brutal and callous," wrote the parole board in revoking bail.

"The board is fully cognizant of your potential for violence in an intimate relationship."

Dale Ogden, a Newfoundland man who brutally murdered his estranged wife in 1997, began dating shortly after being released from prison in 2016. (Plenty of Fish)

The parole board's written decision gives several examples when Ogden lied to his parole officer about interactions with women after his release from prison in August.

Ogden says he 'feared rejection'

The board found his profile on the Plenty of Fish dating website where he described himself as a "hopeless romantic" and "actively seeking a relationship."

One of the conditions of his day parole was that he disclose all relationships with women to his parole officer.

The parole documents state, "Warrants of suspension and apprehension were issued on September 30, 2016 after your case management team determined that you were not truthful with regard to a relationship with a woman or your whereabouts."

Ogden was arrested in the fall, and admitted to meeting at least four women, some on more than one occasion. He met them in person and through the dating website.

He admitted to text messaging approximately 20 women, and told the parole board he did not disclose his background to any of them.

Ogden submitted statements to the board, suggesting that he lied to the women about his past because he feared rejection. He planned on telling the truth if the relationships progressed.

A British Columbia woman who dated Ogden discovered his criminal past when she saw a CBC story about his son, who lives in Stephenville. Daniel Benoit had expressed fear about his father's possible return to Newfoundland.

"It's astounding to me that a man who committed the crime he did was ever afforded this much freedom to manipulate so many women," said the woman's daughter.

Ogden has a parole hearing in December.