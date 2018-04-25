Cabinet minister seeks out Liberal leakers with email to MHAs

Just hours after Premier Dwight Ball denied knowing about a harassment complaint against one of his caucus members, Education Minister Dale Kirby sent an email to Liberal MHAs seeking out the complainants.

Kirby urged those who broke ranks and spoke to PC leader Paul Davis about the issue to come forward.

CBC News has obtained a copy of the email that was circulated.

"If someone in the Caucus actually planted these harassment allegations with Paul Davis or any other Opposition MHA, the person or persons have a moral obligation to reveal this to the rest of us," he wrote.

Ball had been asked by Paul Davis during Question Period on Tuesday if he was aware of any harassment complaints. He answered "no" and reiterated that response in a scrum outside the legislature with reporters.

Dale Kirby sent this email to Liberal MHAs on Tuesday night, seeking out the person or persons who spoke of harassment allegations with PC leader Paul Davis. (Submitted)

In his letter to MHAs, Kirby also said, "There is no greater violation of trust!"

Several Liberal MHAs who agreed to speak with CBC on the condition they would not be identified were furious about the email, saying it's indicative of the type of ongoing intimidation they are facing.

"Rather than deal with the issue, they send this email," one said.

Kirby ended his brief note by saying, "I am very saddened and disillusioned about this."

CBC has contacted Dale Kirby for comment but has not gotten a response.