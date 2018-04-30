Dale Kirby removed from cabinet and caucus after complaints

Dale Kirby started the day as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, but was stripped of his cabinet position and booted from the Liberal caucus by the afternoon.

Premier Dwight Ball broke the news before Question Period on Monday, telling reporters complaints had been made against Kirby in the morning.

Kirby and former Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce will sit as Independents.

"This is not about control over caucus, this is about keeping the integrity of the government I lead."

Complaints against Kirby have been referred to Commissioner of Legislative Standards for review as with those against Eddie Joyce. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/yh6c7hGq47">pic.twitter.com/yh6c7hGq47</a> —@McCabeMeg

Kirby was criticized last week for sending an email in which he demanded the person who made a complaint against Joyce come forward.

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh eventually told reporters that she had filed a complaint. The Progressive Conservative MHA for Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune, Tracey Perry, also said she intends to file a complaint against Joyce.

Ball said the complaints against Kirby were neither physical nor sexual in nature, and said an investigation would now be undertaken by the Commissioner of Legislative Standards.

In the meantime, Al Hawkins will take over Kirby's portfolio. It is not clear how long the reviews of Kirby and Joyce will take.

Ball says this doesn’t reflect on his ability to lead and manage his caucus, complaints against TWO cabinet ministers now booted from caucus as reviews into formal complaints about their behaviour underway. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@McCabeMeg

Kirby, 46, has been a controversial — and often divisive — figure in Newfoundland and Labrador politics for several years, and in more than Liberal circles.

Kirby was elected to the legislature in 2011 as a New Democrat, having been a key NDP organizer for years.

However, he ran into conflict with then-leader Lorraine Michael over her leadership style, and quit the caucus in October 2013 with fellow MHA Christopher Mitchelmore.

Both later joined the Liberals.

