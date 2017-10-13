He's not related to former MP Judy Foote, but RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Foote says he wants to carry on her legacy in the House of Commons.

"I'd like to think she wouldn't be disappointed if another Foote were able to take it," Dale Foote said Friday.

"I believe I have the experience and the drive and the passion to do that for the people."

Foote is detachment commander with the Marystown RCMP, and is the latest name added to the list of Liberals hoping to win the nomination in the federal riding of Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

He is touting his experience in law enforcement, and his deep connection to the riding, as he tries to win support for a nomination that most observers say will be more competitive than winning the seat.

"I think it's very important that the people here [have] someone from their riding, someone born and raised in their riding, someone passionate about their riding," Foote said Friday.

5 now in race for nomination

Foote is now the fifth person to indicate their intentions to seek the Liberal nod in a highly anticipated nomination that has not even been called yet.

The others include radio host, comedian and author Peter Soucy, small-town mayor and Liberal organizer Churence Rogers, agriculture and search and rescue advocate Merv Wiseman, and school board employee and former Liberal staffer Larry Guinchard.

An emotional Judy Foote is seen announcing her retirement from politics during a news conference in St. John's. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

It's a political prize that's drawing a lot of attention because many believe a nomination win will almost certainly result in a seat in the House of Commons.

Bonavista-Burin-Trinity is a Liberal bastion where Judy Foote won the 2015 election with 82 per cent of the vote, the largest margin of victory in the country.

It has a population of nearly 75,000 and covers a vast geography of more than 16,000 square kilometres stretching from Musgrave Harbour and Carmanville in the north to St. Lawrence in the south.

Churence Rogers is mayor of the amalgamated community of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity.

"I think people realistically see this seat as being a seat [in] which Judy Foote did a great job," said Churence Rogers.

"I guess they're probably thinking if you win the nomination there's a good chance you're going to win this seat in the byelection."

Dale Foote, meanwhile, has taken a leave of absence from his job with the RCMP, and despite his lack of political experience, feels he's right for the job.

"I have a good grasp on our issues," he said.