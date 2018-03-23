Liberal MP Nick Whalen was up all night Thursday dabbing and doing thunderclaps, but it wasn't because he was out at a club.

He was in the House of Commons.

The representative for St. John's East was putting in what is expected to be the first of two all-nighters in a filibuster launched by Conservatives after Liberals voted down a motion to have Trudeau's security advisor testify about the prime minister's recent trip to India.

Liberal MP Nick Whalen fist pumps in Parliament during one of hundreds of votes in a filibuster organized by the Conservatives. (CBC)

It was expected to take 40 hours of voting on more than 250 motions introduced by the Conservatives on proposed government spending.

Even if he was in a club, Whalen said the dab is not his preferred dance move.

"The dabbing was a one-shot deal," he said.

Whalen and a few of his fellow MPs performed a number of choreographed moves during the all-night voting, including a thunderclap and something he calls "a zipper."

@NickWhalenMP dabs after voting. This is what our democracy has come to. #ProtectingButts pic.twitter.com/FRinww5iK5 — @natashakornak

The MPs also voted by arranging their fingers into a heart shape, which was Whalen's favourite move of the night.

"That's the one that got the laugh out of the clerk," he said.

And entertaining the clerk, he said, was the goal of all the antics.

'A bit of self-deprecating humour'

But not everyone has had the same response to the choreography: some people, especially Conservatives, have tweeted that the unorthodox voting style mocks the democratic process.

Whalen, who has made headlines for his House of Commons behaviour in the past, disagreed.

"As long as we stand up to make our votes, it's just a bit of self-deprecating humour," he said.

This time he finished it off with an over the head clap for emphasis #protectingbutts pic.twitter.com/ieri2AsdmR — @natashakornak

Though Whalen did take a break from all the dancing to read a book, he said there could be more dance moves ahead as the Liberals head into their second night of the filibuster.

"It's in good fun," he said.