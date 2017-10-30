There's a cool new sport in town but it's not for the faint of heart.

Ryan David Butt is the organizer of the St. John's Cyclocross series, which had its second last race of the season on Sunday.

Around 25 people showed up to participate in the competition, which Butt says is a little bit like what would happened if you mixed mountain biking with road racing.

"It can happen anywhere but today we've got it in the field here in front of the Confederation Building," he said.

To compete, racers bike around a circuit for 40 consecutive minutes and whoever completes the most laps in that amount of time is crowned the winner.

Cyclocross racers compete outside of Confederation Building in St. John's (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Because the sport is still in its infancy in the city, right now, the main purpose is fun," according to Butt.

"The point isn't necessarily to win, it's just to show up, get as many laughs as you can, and get a good workout on a Sunday Morning," he said.

Anyone is able to come and use their existing bike to compete. The last race of the season is on Nov. 5 at the same location, and interested athletes are encouraged to check out St. John's Cyclocross on Facebook.