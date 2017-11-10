A man from British Columbia has been acquitted of drug charges in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Curtis Wasylow, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking after he was arrested along with two other men in a St. John's hotel room in May, 2015.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Robert Stack decided that even though a suspected drug dealer was also in the hotel room — along with a suitcase of marijuana and more than $4,000 cash — there was no proof that Wasylow was actually connected to any of the evidence.

Matthew McGuire of Mount Pearl was also acquitted in the case. (CBC)

Another B.C. man charged in the case, Kelly Poulin, pleaded guilty to possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

The third accused, Matthew McGuire of Mount Pearl, was acquitted after Stack determined his rights had been breached as police carried out his arrest.

In his decision, Stack noted the majority of police evidence was against Poulin, and said there was no reason to suggest Wasylow had anything to do with Poulin's crime.