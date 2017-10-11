It's early afternoon in St. John's and the parking lot at the Howley Building on Higgins Line is practically empty. The atmosphere inside the brick government building is similarly quiet.

Boxes line the hallways. Rows of recently vacated offices.

The parking lot at the Howley Building in St. John's is unusually quiet these days following the relocation of the Crown Lands division headquarters to Corner Brook. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Not long ago, some 50 people worked here. Now it's less than two dozen, according to one reticent employee who asked not to be named.

The employee looks downcast, and nods in agreement when asked if the life has been sucked out of the building.

This is just one of the consequences of a controversial Liberal government decision to relocate the headquarters of the province's Crown Lands division — and the 32 positions attached to it — to Corner Brook.

Premier Dwight Ball announced the move in February, immediately eliciting criticism from opponents who charged it was a political decision that would cause unnecessary upheaval in the lives of affected employees.

Now the move is complete, and the numbers speak for themselves.

The headquarters for the Crown Lands division is now located at this building on Herald Avenue in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne confirmed Wednesday that just seven of the 32 employees moved to the west coast.

Twenty-four accepted other positions in the public service in the St. John's area, while one person left government.

As for the costs, Byrne said those are still being tabulated.

Department 'staffing up' in Corner Brook

Despite the low uptake by affected employees, Byrne called the relocation a "huge success," and said the department is now "staffing up" in Corner Brook.

"I know that choices were made early that people were concerned about and that they felt their lives would be impacted. We've acted, in my opinion ... with compassion. We've understood their circumstances," he said.

Byrne denied accusations the move was a political one intended to solidify support for Liberal MHAs on the west coast, including himself.

He said it's part of a strategy to grow the agriculture sector, and said that strategy is working.

"We've seen a five-fold increase in the number of Crown Land applications for agricultural purposes [on the west coast.] We've seen a 40 per cent increase in central Newfoundland," he said.

"We said up front that we would accommodate, and provide alternatives and options for all of our employees that were affected. We've done both."

Union says filling jobs may be 'challenge'

The union that represents most public sector workers in the province is not surprised by the small number of employees who made the move.

NAPE president Jerry Earle said many were long-serving employees with deep family roots in the St. John's region.

NAPE president Jerry Earle says he's not surprised that so few employees with Crown Lands made the move to Corner Brook after the government relocated the division's headquarters from St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

He said it's helpful they were offered other positions in the civil service, but questioned the need for a scenario where they had to walk away from their chosen careers and their very specialized skills.

"Trying to fill those positions may be a challenge," Earle said of the job openings in Corner Brook.

Earle is one of those who accused the Liberals of playing politics with government workers, and he echoed those sentiments Wednesday.

"Was it for political reasons? That's a question that's been asked," Earle stated, adding that most of the activity related to Crown Lands is located on the northeast Avalon.