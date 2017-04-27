The decision to relocate the Crown Lands branch of the newly created Department of Fisheries and Land Resources from St. John's to Corner Brook is a political move designed to benefit Premier Dwight Ball and other west coast MHAs, says a retired employee.

"They're playing politics with people's lives. It's just not right," said Dominic Howard, who worked a long career as a land surveyor with the province until his retirement in December.

Howard said it doesn't make sense economically, operationally or emotionally.

He said the move will cost the government millions, could actually result in a less-efficient service, and cause turmoil in the lives of hundreds of people — employees and their families — affected by the decision.

"The mood is one of shock. They can't believe this is happening," Howard said of his former colleagues.

'A political endgame'

The Liberal government announced the decision in February as part of a broader strategy to realign some departments and eliminate nearly 300 positions in a bid to create a flatter, leaner management structure.

Some 30 positions are being moved to Corner Brook. The provincial government has released very limited information on the move, including projected costs. 'There's seven MHAs out there and I believe it's just a political endgame.' - Dominic Howard CBC News sent a series of questions and requested an interview with Land Resources Minister Steve Crocker on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the department said the minister is not available until Friday, at which time he will answer the questions. It was confirmed, however, that the move will take place this summer. Reaction has been mixed, with the union representing the workers blasting the decision. Municipal leaders on the west coast welcomed the relocation and the jobs it will bring. Half won't go, Howard predicts But Dominic Howard said the transfer will be very difficult for some families, especially those with deep roots on the Avalon Peninsula, and spouses with established careers on the east coast. He expects about half of those affected to actually make the move.

"You can't expect these people just to up and leave and forget about everything they've built up in St. John's. There's no practical sense to it," he said.

He said the only ones set to gain are west coast politicians such as the premier, Gerry Byrne and Eddie Joyce. "As far as I'm concerned there's seven MHAs out there and I believe it's just a political endgame," he said. Howard also challenged the government message that the move will put the service closer to where the bulk of the forestry and agriculture activity occurs.

He claims that 75 per cent of all applications to Crown Lands originate on the east coast, and many of the related services and agencies that make for an efficient service are also located in the St. John's area.

"To me it's just a ruse," said Howard.