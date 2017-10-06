This year is the silver anniversary for a competition that focuses on getting children outside and active.

Saturday will be the third installment in the three race Cross-Country Running Series for Schools.

"This is very important," said the Newfoundland and Labrador's Athletic Association's technical director George Stanoev.

"We feel that we are giving something back to the community. We have a great support from the schools. We have about 60 schools participating in the series."

The final race of the cross-country series happens Oct. 7. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Staneov is one of the more than 50 volunteers who keeps an eye on the event at the Pippy Park driving range in St. John's, making sure that the 900 runners taking part in the race series are where they need to be.

The popular race is 25 years old thanks to an idea Stanoev had back in early 1990s.

"At the time we only had one race and we felt that we could do something," he said.

"We wanted to work with other sports and we wanted to start early in the school season. That's why the two races are fixed, the last two Saturdays in September and the first Saturday of October, to allow other sports to use this event to develop fitness and building some teams."

Cross-country running series turns 251:17

More than 60 schools take part in the race series, thanks in large part to a uptake in the program from teachers like super runner Colin Fewer — coach for the Mary Queen of Peace team.

"One of our biggest stars, the Tely 10 winner Colin Fewer, participated in our events and back at the Torbay Rec Centre and he set some of the records that we had back in the day," Stanoev said.

Final race on Saturday

The top three finishers get medals, but primarily Stanoev just wants young people to get moving. It's a message that's getting through to the bronze medal winner in the boy's Grade 5 race, Drew Caines.

"I think it's good for exercise. Better instead of going home on your iPad," he said.

The gun goes off for the third and final race of the series on Saturday Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.