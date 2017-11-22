Jurors at the first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips are expected to hear from crime scene analysts today as the Crown begins to wrap up its case.
Phillips, 29, has been on trial for the last two and a half weeks at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's.
Family members of shooting victim Larry Wellman have sat through every day of proceedings, which have been both emotional and technicial.
Janet Hutchings, the woman who was tending bar at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015, is expected to testify on Thursday.
She will likely be the last witness for the Crown.
Wellman, 63, was shot while trying to thwart a masked gunman at the hotel's bar. He died later in hospital.
So far in the trial, the jury has:
- Seen security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin
- Been shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting
- Learned that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on a hat discovered near the hotel
- Heard evidence that the alleged murder weapon discharged in testing without touching the trigger
- Been told DNA belonging to Phillips was found on hat, sneakers, shotgun shell