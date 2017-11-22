Jurors at the first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips are expected to hear from crime scene analysts today as the Crown begins to wrap up its case.

Phillips, 29, has been on trial for the last two and a half weeks at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's.

Family members of shooting victim Larry Wellman have sat through every day of proceedings, which have been both emotional and technicial.

Janet Hutchings, the woman who was tending bar at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015, is expected to testify on Thursday.

She will likely be the last witness for the Crown.

Brandon Phillips, 29, during his trial at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Tuesday. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Wellman, 63, was shot while trying to thwart a masked gunman at the hotel's bar. He died later in hospital.

