Firefighters battled a blaze at the recycling depot in Baie Verte for roughly eight hours on Monday, finally containing the fire close to 9 p.m.

The Town of Baie Verte FIre Department continued to monitor the scene for potential flare-ups overnight, but smoke from the burning building and beverage containers inside had subsided.

Homes in the area of Main Street between the Green Depot and the post office had been evacuated Monday afternoon, but the barricade was removed by 9:10 p.m.

"The primary hazard to residents is the exposure to smoke that came from the building and associated burning of recycling products," said Chief Administrative Officer Brian Peach in an update to the town's Facebook page Monday night.

Peach said residents could return to their homes or stay away for the night to reduce their risk of smoke exposure.

The cause of the fire, which was reported 1:20 p.m. Monday, has not been determined.