Two people aboard the Northern Star fishing vessel were rescued by helicopter after the ship ran aground near Witless Bay early Saturday morning.



The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax dispatched a Cormorant helicopter to rescue the two individuals, and Canadian Coast Guard officials were on the scene with an environmental response team, monitoring the situation until mid-afternoon Saturday.

In a release, coast guard officials wrote that the vessel has 1,000 litres on diesel on board, but no oil sheens have been detected on the water.

The Northern Star was grounded in the rocks on a shoal area of the shoreline and has sustained extensive damage.

Another angle shows the extensive damage to the Northern Star. (Submitted by the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic)

The coast guard also hasn't observed any impact on marine wildlife.