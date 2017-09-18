A St. John's man charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man near Mundy Pond in early September will remain in court until a date is set for a bail hearing.

Craig Pope, 31, is accused in the fatal stabbing of David Collins, 36, during an altercation on Alderberry Lane on Sept. 7.

He appeared in Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court Monday via a video link from Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

Court was told that the defence is waiting for the Crown to put together a disclosure. The case will be called again on Oct. 4. Pope will remain in custody in the meantime.

Officers who investigated the stabbing said that Collins was found unconscious at 3:30 p.m. and was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police told CBC News at the time that the incident appeared to have happened outside and that Pope left the street in a taxi. He was later arrested in the Elizabeth Avenue area.

Officers said the two men knew each other, and there were witnesses to what happened.

Pope appeared in court in May 2017 on charges of fraud and forgery. He was also arrested in 2016 for uttering threats and breaching court orders.