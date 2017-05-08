Several Newfoundland and Labrador crab fishermen protested Monday by setting their traps in an area largely reserved for Quebec harvesters.

Ryan Cleary, president of the Federation of Independent Seafood Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador, said nine fishing boats left the Port au Choix-Port Saunders area this morning for Area 13 in the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence, although not all boats set out crab pots.

"Our fishermen are not allowed to fish there," he said. "Area 13 is reserved mostly for harvesters from Quebec, although there are a handful from Newfoundland and Labrador, and the fishermen are complaining that the principle of adjacency isn't being adhered to."

'They feel they're being starved out'

The principle of adjacency is the idea that those who live closest to a resource should benefit the most from it.

"Local fishermen have to steam upwards of 30 miles to their crab fishing zone, and there's no crab there, so the fishermen there, they feel they're being starved out," Cleary said.

"This is a protest fishery about the fact that Quebec fishermen are allowed to fish in their waters, and there's no way that Newfoundland and Labrador fishermen would be allowed to fish in Quebec waters."

Crab boats stage protest against fishing boundaries off Port aux Choix0:34

Cleary said although some FISH-NL members took part in the protest, it was not organized by the association, which is seeking union certification.

Boyd Lavers isn't a crab fisherman — he's another member of FISH-NL's executive — but he took part in the protest on a crab boat in support of his fellow harvesters, he told CBC.

"The crab is very plentiful in this area, and they have licences for Zone 12, where there's no crab," he said. "Boats are going up, hauling their pots, coming in with anywheres from two, three to 400 pound of crab per trip. It's just not feasible, right?"

'They catches their crab here right in the mouth of the harbour, where our boats is not even allowed to fish.' - Boyd Lavers

Quebec has been fishing in the area for years, Lavers said.

"The draw the line, basically, down through the middle of the gulf," he said.

"We're not allowed on their side to fish crab. We're not allowed on their side of the line to fish shrimp, their codfish, their mackerel. And when the turbot opens, Quebec comes on over our side of the line in deep water. They catches their turbot, catches their halibut. They catches their crab here right in the mouth of the harbour, where our boats is not even allowed to fish."

Right to protest

Cleary said the Canadian Coast Guard was on site during the protest, which ended without incident in the afternoon when fishermen pulled in their gear.

A statement from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans late Monday afternoon said the department was monitoring the situation.

"Fisheries and Oceans Canada recognizes the right of individuals to protest and voice their concerns in a reasonable manner," wrote the department's Janet Kelly in response to an inquiry by CBC.

"Our first priority is the well-being of our employees and the security of Government of Canada assets."