The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals are back in first place among political parties, according to a poll released Wednesday by Corporate Research Associates (CRA) Inc.

Four in 10 of decided voters back the Liberals — that's up slightly from 34 per cent in May.

As for the Progressive Conservatives, 33 per cent of decided voters support that political party, down from 40 per cent.

Support for the provincial New Democrats remains virtually unchanged at 25 per cent, according to the latest figures.

Thirty-five per cent of those polled are undecided when it comes to who they would vote for, according to CRA.

The Liberals' support may be up, but dissatisfaction rates remain high. Two-thirds of those polled are not satisfied with the job the current government is doing, while 30 per cent are satisfied.

Paul Davis still preferred leader

PC leader Paul Davis continues to garner the most support out of the three party leaders with 29 per cent, which is down from 36 per cent in May.

Premier Dwight Ball is second at 23 per cent — which is unchanged — and NDP leader Earle McCurdy is third with 18 per cent.

The poll is part of the CRA Atlantic Quarterly and sampled 403 adult residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. The telephone survey was conducted from Aug. 9 to Sept. 2. Results are considered accurate within 4.9 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.