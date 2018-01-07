For a Nain father and son, an annual family tradition is built one block of snow and ice at a time.

On New Year's Eve, father Levi and son Noah Nochasak built an eight-foot-wide, six-foot-high igloo just steps from Levi's living room.

The sizeable structure has a porch and custom-built windows made of ice.

Family tradition

Levi first learned how to build an igloo about 40 years ago on the way home from a caribou-hunting trip with his father.

"We were going home, and we dropped by a cabin that was locked but they had a patio," he said. "Dad built a small igloo on the patio, [large] enough for two of us to sleep in."

While this year's igloo is perfectly placed, just a few feet away from Levi's picture window at home, the snow needed for construction comes from farther away — more than a kilometre into the mountains.

"If the snow is over two feet [deep] it's good … four feet [deep] is even better."

Noah was 21 years old when he first decided he wanted to build an igloo, just for something to do.

'I feel like I couldn't choose better people to learn from.' - Noah Nochasak

"My dad saw me trying, and he came over and he started to really get involved and show me how to cut the blocks," he said. "I learned by watching him."

According to Noah, all you really need to build an igloo is a good snow knife, similar to a machete. But there are a few other tools that can go a long way in helping to ease the labour.

"Other tools that are also very useful are a shovel and a carpenter's saw," he said.

"They can make it easier to cut out snow. You're talking about moving over a thousand pounds of snow, and each snow block might weigh about 25 pounds or more. You're using at least 50 snow blocks … that's a lot of weight to move."

Warm and cozy

Once the hard labour of construction is complete, Levi and Noah need only a couple of candles inside to stay warm and enjoy their igloo.

"When you have the door closed, two candles is enough to keep you warm. Not hot, but not cold," Levi said.

According to Noah, he was lucky to have learned the trade from his father and grandfather.

"I feel like I couldn't choose better people to learn from than Inuit who are creators of the igloo … people who have really been through it for the vast majority of their life," he said.

"To learn from people like that, you're working with the top teachers. It's really confidence-building."