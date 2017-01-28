An animal caught in a snare in central Newfoundland in November was a coyote-wolf hybrid, says a spokesperson with the provincial department of Environment and Conservation.

Kevin Strowbridge caught the large animal in a snare last fall.

"His paws were nearly as big as my hand," he said at the time. "I think if he grabbed you around the neck he'd snap your neck pretty fast.

Kevin Strowbridge says he had never seen a wolf in the woods until he caught one in his snare. The animal he trapped turns out to have been a coyote-wolf hybrid. (Facebook/Blair Barnes)

The animal was skinned and decapitated in Lewisporte. Because of the size of it, provincial wildlife officials took the carcass to Corner Brook for testing to determine if it was a wolf or a coyote.

Turns out it was a hybrid of both, a department spokesperson confirmed for CBC on Saturday.