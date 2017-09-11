A teenager in the small Northern Peninsula community of Cow Head is dead after being hit by a vehicle on his way to school Monday morning.

Cow Head Deputy Mayor Max King says the 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Long Range Academy was fatally struck by an SUV at around 8:30 a.m. on Main Street, near the intersection with Veterans Road.

Shortly after the incident, the news echoed through the small community of around 400 people, said King.

"Everybody knows everybody, and everybody knows what's going on," he said.

King lives next door to where the incident occurred and said he spent much of Monday directing traffic around the crash site.

In a release, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said a crisis response team is on site at the school to provide support for students and faculty.

The Rocky Harbour Royal Canadian Mounted Police is conducting an investigation into the incident.