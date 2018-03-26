A St. John's woman says the military mishandled her case after she reported that she had been sexually assaulted by two of her fellow reservists.

Courtney Dunne, 22, loved being a reservist and hoped to serve overseas in the regular forces one day but she says that dream began slipping away less than two weeks after she joined the military in St. John's.

"I was 16 years old and I was raped in the military by two guys at the same time," said Dunne.

She has spoken about this publicly before, first as a Miss Newfoundland and Labrador contestant in 2015.

But at that time, she was still a reservist and didn't speak about the military's role in her story.

Six years ago

Dunne says the assaults happened at a hotel in St. John's. She was there on the Canada Day weekend with other reservists for a hotel room party.

She says that while she was assaulted, a knife was left in the room in plain sight. She says her assailants showered her afterwards — she believes they did that to try to remove evidence — and then left her alone in the room.

Dunne turned to someone she believed she could trust.

"I came forward to a padre in the military and he got the ball rolling, but the military handled the situation completely inappropriately," said Dunne.

She was fined by the military

She didn't expect what happened next.

Dunne says after she reported what she alleges happened the military charged her with underage drinking.

"Because I had been given an order not to drink underage, I was charged with disobeying a lawful command by a superior officer. I had to pay a fine. I was the one who got charged, and as far as I know the other people of that night did not," said Dunne.

She says what happened next was made things worse.

"After I reported that I was assaulted, one of the guys [I accused] was on my course and he slept across the hall from me, not even 10 feet away from my bed for two weeks after it happened until I was medically released from the course. Terrifying. I didn't sleep," said Dunne.

Outside military jurisdiction

CBC News asked the military to respond. A Canadian military official confirmed by email that a complaint was made by Dunne in 2012.

"The incident is alleged to have taken place off military property and while the individuals (complainant and subject) were off-duty. As such, the RNC had jurisdiction," they wrote.

Dunn says the military mishandled her report of the assault. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The official said there is no contradiction in sanctioning her for underage drinking while saying local police had jurisdiction over her assault allegations.

"While Canadian Armed Forces members are subject to the Criminal Code of Canada, they are also subject to the Code of Service Discipline, which is uniquely military in nature," the official wrote.

"So while local police may be able to charge someone under the Criminal Code for a criminal offence, the military can also charge someone under the Code of Service Discipline for something that is not criminal in nature, such as going against a restriction specified by chain of command."

The military said Dunne's complaint was made to the RNC and is within the police force's jurisdiction to investigate.

"An investigation was conducted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary based a complaint put forth by Ms. Dunne in 2012," they wrote.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance seen here at a conference in Ottawa last month, announced Operation Honour to deal with allegations of abuse and assault in the military. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

The RNC told CBC News that it can't confirm or deny if it's investigating Dunne's complaint. An RNC official said searching the police force's files for details about a specific complainant and telling the public about them would breach the complainant's privacy.

Four more years

Dunne served with the military reserves for four years, during which she says she was frequently harassed and verbally abused.

"I stopped coming forward with what was happening because I started being labelled. The first time I came forward I was 16 years old and I had only been in the military for 10 days and from that day forward I was know as the girl who cried rape," she said.

While Dunne was still in the reserves in 2015, the Canadian Forces acknowledged it had received many complaints of sexual abuse in the military and launched an investigation it called Operation Honour.

Dunne said that within the ranks there were many people who thought Operation Honour was a joke.

Dunn says the mishandling of her allegations ended her dream of moving from the reserves to the regular forces. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

"Right off the bat it had its own name: 'Operation Hop On Her.' That was the running joke after Operation Honour came out," she said.

"We were in a briefing and they were like: 'Well, this doesn't really happen. Girls aren't actually being assaulted as much as is claimed.' I had to walk away because I was so angry," said Dunne.

In 2016, following a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, Dunne was discharged for medical reasons. She said it was heartbreaking because it spelled the end of her dream of joining the regular forces and serving overseas.

"I have major depressive disorder now and I've actually tried to kill myself," said Dunne.

Still fighting

But she's still fighting.

"I'm here as an advocate so people will understand that even someone who they think is very strong, there are times when they feel weak. It's a roller-coaster."

Dunne says the RNC's investigation into what happened six years ago is ongoing.

She's at the College of the North Atlantic studying physiotherapy and says she'll continue to speak out about what happened to her and try to raise awareness about the importance of consent.

Dunne hopes to help others by speaking out about what she says happened to her in 2012. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"I need to get it into kids' minds, and not just kids, teenagers, everybody, what consent is. If you say, 'No, don't touch me,' no one has the right to touch you."