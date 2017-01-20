It seems like a very wrong place to deal drugs.

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay say the provincial courthouse was the scene of an unusual manoeuvre Friday, as sheriff's officers witnessed a man passing what was believed to be cocaine to a prisoner in the court.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on drug charges, and then taken to the Labrador-Grenfell Hospital.

RCMP say the man had also consumed "a baggie of suspected cocaine prior to his arrest."

He was eventually released back into the custody of the RCMP and is facing obstruction of justice charges, in addition to a trafficking charge.