Hours before Cortney Lake disappeared, her own words describing harassment and violence at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Philip Steven Smith, were read out in a St. John's courtroom.

CBC News has uncovered new details of their relationship, through a recording of Smith's 30-minute court appearance June 7.

In court that afternoon, Smith was convicted of assaulting Lake, distributing intimate images of her, and breaching prior orders to stay away from her and her mom Lisa Lake.

He pleaded guilty to those offences, as well as dangerous driving and evading police, while a number of others were dropped.

Smith walked out of that courtroom just before 4 p.m.

He had been sentenced to two days time served, a year of probation and several conditions — including not to contact or go near Lake or her mother.

Smith's convictions have been reported before.

But details of what led to those convictions have not.

April 15: assault

Lisa Lake called the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on April 17 to report that her daughter had been "assaulted by her boyfriend Philip Smith."

The Crown attorney told the court that an officer went to the Lake residence, where Cortney Lake complained of a sore arm and had a bump on her left eyebrow and a cut to the inside of her lower lip.

Lake told the officer she was injured in an altercation in her boyfriend's truck.

That happened near the Marine Institute on Ridge Road two days before, not far from Smith's home at 22 Alice Dr.

Lake told the police she was trying to get out of Smith's truck but he was trying to stop her, punching her twice — once in the arm and once in the stomach.

RNC officers searched the home of Philip Steven Smith, Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend, June 28. (Cec Haire/CBC)

May 5: Smith tries to hurt himself

Smith's sister called the RNC almost three weeks later, concerned about his well-being.

She told police she believed Smith was in his black GMC Sierra pickup truck parked near RCAF Road, close to the airport in St. John's.

Officers confirmed Smith was the registered owner of a truck matching that description, and used GPS to track his cellphone there.

According to the Crown, when an officer approached the truck he saw a white male with short blond hair and sunglasses sitting inside. That man quickly drove away.

After a short chase in the Torbay Road area, police lost track of the truck.

The RNC used Smith's cellphone to find him near a pond off Peacekeeper's Way in Conception Bay South.

When the officer got there, Smith was attempting to harm himself in the black pickup truck, the Crown told the court.

Smith was put in handcuffs and held in a health-care facility for four days.

May 8: court application

Once released, Smith submitted an application to the court May 8 to change two of the restrictions against him.

He wanted to be able to drive for work. The judge granted that request.

Smith also wanted to contact Cortney Lake "to continue [their] relationship" as "we love each other very much."

That request was denied.

May 15: 'intimate images'

A few days later, according to a statement Cortney Lake gave police, Smith sent nude pictures of her through Facebook to her new boyfriend.

Lake told police she hadn't given Smith permission to distribute those pictures.

She said they were sent to Smith while the two were in a relationship, with the understanding they were just for him.

"The whole point of distributing intimate images without their consent is to cause them emotional distress, essentially," the Crown attorney told the court.

June 5: 33 phone calls in one day

On June 5, Smith called Cortney Lake's cellphone and home number 33 times.

She called the RNC. While officers were on their way to the family's Mount Pearl home, Lake called police again. She told them Smith had been at the house, and had just driven away in his truck.

Police later stopped the vehicle near the Lake family home. They determined the truck was registered to Smith, and he was driving.

They arrested him.

June 7: Smith 'remorseful'

After two days in jail, Smith appeared in court.

In court that afternoon, lawyers for both the Crown and defence noted he had no prior criminal record as they discussed an appropriate sentence.

"He obviously is undergoing some crises at the moment," the Crown said.

"He nonetheless has, unfortunately, amassed a number of charges here over a short period of time. I'll note that they are domestic in nature."

'His intention is to follow the conditions and have no further contact with Ms. Lake.' - Smith's lawyer, June 7

Smith's lawyer said her client was "in the middle of a mental-health crisis" when he fled from police a month earlier.

She said by entering guilty pleas, he is "remorseful for these actions" and told her he "was in an unhealthy relationship, and his intention is to follow the conditions and have no further contact with Ms. Lake."

Lake investigation classified as homicide

Four hours after Smith walked out of court, Cortney Lake was seen for the last time.

In the following weeks, police conducted a series of ground searches and appealed to the public for information.

The RNC has since classified the Lake investigation as a homicide, and said they have identified persons of interest. But they won't say who.

Smith is not facing any charges related to Lake's disappearance.

Smith was arrested June 27 for breaching conditions after his June 7 court appearance.

The next day, June 28, police searched his house and removed a number of items.

They also towed away a black GMC Sierra pickup truck with a camouflage deer head decal sticker on its rear window.

Smith remains in custody for those breaches. He is due back in court next week.