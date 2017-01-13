A large group of Muskrat Falls protesters are set to appear in a Happy Valley-Goose Bay courtroom Friday.

Cases for more than 40 people will be called before the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador for allegedly breaking court-ordered injunctions at the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric site during protests in October.

The injunction prohibited demonstrations on Nalcor Energy's property, and in front of the main gate at the construction site.

"The onus is on Nalcor to show that each of the individuals, that are alleged to have breached this injunction, have done so," Lawyer Bob Buckingham told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"They have to meet the steps to show that people were aware of the injunction and willfully broke it."

Laywer Bob Buckingham says over 40 people have approached him to deal with their contempt of court proceedings. (CBC)

Buckingham said the 42 people involved in last year's protests at Muskrat Falls have shown interest that he represent them during the court proceedings.

He said some call themselves land protectors and think what they did is legitimate. Some don't understand why they were called to court in the first place.

"People are stressed out by this whole process, are upset by it, do not understand the process or the possible consequences of it," Buckingham said.

Buckingham told the judge yesterday he will likely be asking that all of his matters be set over for a month. Chris King, the lawyer representing Nalcor, said even more time would be needed.

Thursday appearance

Donald Newman could be the first to have his case resolved by the Supreme Court. Newman appeared yesterday, and told the judge he wanted to settle case sooner, rather than later.

In an agreed-upon statement of facts, Newman acknowledged that he did break the injunction. The statement said Newman was one of about 50 people who entered the project site on Oct. 22 and 'occupied' the accommodations complex.

It also said Newman approached security guards, and asked them to allow him to go the main gate to "convince protesters there to let the busses exit the project site."

A group came to support those appearing in Supreme Court for allegedly breaking court ordered injunciton at Muskrat Falls (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Newman said he did know about the injunction generally, but did not specifically read the terms until after he was inside the site.

Nalcor's lawyer said he did not want to suggest imprisonment for Newman, but did suggest to the judge a period of prison stayed or "bound over" — if there was a further breach of the injunction, the penalty would be applied at that time.

King also made the suggestion the judge could impose a fine, with the threat of imprisonment if the fine was not paid.

Nalcor Lawyer, Chris King waits for the judge to enter the courtroom. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The judge said he wasn't prepared to make a decision right away, but will on Jan. 17. He said he is not considering imprisonment as a penalty.

Friday protests

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Friday morning, setting up a temporary campsite and keeping staff from entering the building.

Protesters set up a tent outside the Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Friday morning. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Denise Cole, one of the people blocking the entrance, said the group wants want Premier Dwight Ball to step down as Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs minister.

As long as government refuses to respond, she said protesters will continue blocking the building.

"Government refused to listened to us on Monday and dismissed us and disrespected us," she said.

"This has nothing to do with the staff on the ground but the two ministers that like to call this office home, who are never here, have not listen to our demands and we are not opening this office until we start to have some conversations."

Const. Davidson with @RCMPNL tells group they could be charged with mischief for blocking workers and setting up camp #cbcnl #muskratfalls pic.twitter.com/7ECJPehFN7 — @KatieBreenNL