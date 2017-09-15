Ferryland Fire Department has confirmed that a married couple were found dead following an early morning fire Friday in Ferryland, on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.

The woman was in her 60s and the man was in his 70s, according to the department.

Fire crews were called to a mobile home just before 2 a.m. in an area of the town known as The Pool, near the Colony of Avalon archeological dig, after a crab fisherman noticed an intense fire at the mobile home.

When firefighters arrived the trailer was completely engulfed.

"Fire was going up in the air 25 or 30 feet, it was just pure fire," said Ferryland Fire Chief Algy Windsor. "It was so intense it's unbelievable."

Tragic fire in Ferryland has claimed 2 lives. Fire chief says trailer was consumed in flames early this am #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/58p6yaLrsM — @CBCMarkQuinn

Windsor told CBC that crews finally knocked down the flames by 3 a.m. and found the first body a short time later. He said an hour after that the second body was located in a separate room.

The couple were well-known in the town, according to Windsor, and the deaths are the first fatalities from fire in the area in more than three decades.

"I'm with the fire department now for close on 40 years," he said. "We're after having a lot of fires. There's structure fires or car fires and chimney fires. But we always dreaded the day that we have to go to a fire and find victims inside that died."

Windsor said the firefighters all knew the couple who died, which made for a tough morning for all those who responded.

"We lost two people out of the community which is pretty sad," he said. "But we're dealing with it as best we can."