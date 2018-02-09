There's been a notable increase of counterfeit cash in circulation on the Avalon Peninsula this week.



In a release Friday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary wrote that it's received over 10 complaints in the past few days of fake $50 and $100 Canadian bills being used at fast food drive-thrus and other local businesses where quick transactions are routinely made.

Police advise all business owners and operators to have their employees thoroughly examine all cash being given by customers for payment.

The RNC added that it believes the individuals using the counterfeit money are removing security ribbons from $5 bills and gluing them to the counterfeit bills.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information to contact the RNC directly.