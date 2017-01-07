Police are warning people and businesses that fake $20 US bills are being used in St. John's and the surrounding area.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it is conducting a number of investigations into counterfeit American $20 bills, and are asking business owners and staff to be extra vigilant when customers use American currency.

The RNC said the counterfeit bills have the serial number JB28762393A.

Anyone with information about the production, possession or use of counterfeit currency is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at nlcrimestoppers.com.