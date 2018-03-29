Costco completes land deal in Galway, store set to open in the fall

They've got the land and now Costco has a plan for when it will open the doors to its Galway location.

In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Plaza Retail REIT — the company tasked with recruiting businesses for the new development on the outskirts of St. John's — announced it had finalized a transaction with the wholesale giant.

"We are pleased to welcome Costco to our Galway development," said Michael Zakuta, Plaza president and CEO. "We believe their relocation within St. John's will have a significant impact on shifting the retail focus to the west end of the city."

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams is the developer behind Galway, and intends to make it a hot retail location, as well as an upscale residential neighbourhood.

Despite an economic downturn, former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams remains confident about the future of a massive development underway in St. John's called Galway. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"This represents a significant step in the progression of Galway, as Costco is a key anchor tenant for the area," Williams said in the release. "We look forward to seeing this brand new, expanded store open for business this year."

Plaza Retail has plans for the store to open in the fall.

The release said more construction on the Shoppes at Galway — the development's retail area — will begin in the summer, with businesses opening in the spring of 2019.