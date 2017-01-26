Retailing giant Costco confirmed Thursday that its St. John's warehouse will relocate from Stavanger Drive in the east end to the new Galway development in the city's west end.

While the company's human relations manager, Ron Damiani, would not comment on the timeline for the move, staff told customers the target date is November.

"Yes, we are moving. We do not have a definite date yet," Damiani told CBC News. "A lot of things could go sideways. There is still snow on the ground in St. John's."

Costco customers like Linda Phillips, who's from Whitbourne, are applauding the move. She hopes there will be less of a traffic tangle in the west end. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

He said Costco would have more to say about the move in about four to five weeks, but staff were informed in a meeting Wednesday night.

"They deserve to know before anybody," Damiani said.

As for the reason to relocate, "We have outgrown our current location."

New store to be 22,000 square feet larger

Costco customer Walter Harding tweeted Thursday that he had spoken with an employee inside the store who told him the move could happen in November, if all goes to plan.

Harding said he was told the new location would be up to 150,000 square feet, 22,000 square feet larger than the existing store.

Brisk business Thursday at the Stavanger Drive Costco, which opened in September 1995. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

"It goes without saying there will be enhancements," said Damiani, but he would not comment on specifics, or whether the the company was offered any incentives to move to Galway.

"We never do that, comment on things like that," he said.

City councillor Jonathan Galgay told CBC News on Thursday that the City has not received any application to build.

Galway developer Danny Williams had no comment when asked about the move on Thursday morning.

Rebecca Picco is from Kelligrews, and says the 25 minute drive to the east end is hard with small children. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Right on, customers say

"I think it's a good thing. It's easier for people who live out around the bay," said Jessica Dawe, a resident of Upper Island Cove, who was shopping at Costco on Stavanger Dr. on Thursday.

"Can't wait. Closer to home for me," said Rebecca Picco who drove to the east end from Kelligrews. "Takes me 25 minutes to get here. With a 20-month-old and another baby on the way, I'm looking forward to the move."

Linda Phillips, who drives in from Whitbourne, hopes the new location will be less of a traffic tangle.

"I don't really mind coming to this end of town," she said. "But the reality is often times it is a hassle to try to get in and out of here. You spend 10 minutes alone trying to get back out onto Torbay Road."

Costco will be the anchor business tenant in the subdivision being developed by former premier Danny Williams. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Costco's Ron Damiani told CBC News the Stavanger Drive store will continue to operate until the Galway location opens, which means having staff and inventory in two stores for a period of time.

He says that is part of the logistics that have to be worked out.