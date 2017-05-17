Police closed a popular road near Cape Spear following a serious motor vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon involving a Corvette that ended up on its roof.

The 22-year-old male driver was taken to hospital in serious condition, as was the 28-year-old male passenger, who was ejected from the car.

Blackhead Road in Shea Heights had been closed to all traffic travelling between there and Blackhead Crescent while investigators examined the scene, but police reopened the road around 4 p.m.

RNC Sgt. Paul Didham told CBC News the Corvette had been driving west along Blackhead Road, from Cape Spear towards Shea Heights.

Didham said the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened around noon, but it's too soon to know what caused the accident, and if speed was a factor.

A Corvette was overturned in this serious motor vehicle accident Wednesday. Two people were taken to hospital. (Submitted photo)

"We're very early in the stages of this investigation, obviously, so that's one of the things we'll be looking at," he said.

"Really, it's too early to tell right now."

Didham said he didn't know the full extent of the men's injuries.