Search for Cortney Lake resumes after 6 months

After a long winter, friends and family of Cortney Lake once again have resumed their search for her just over a year since she was first reported missing.

Lake was 24 when she was last seen on June 7, 2017, getting into her ex-boyfriend Philip Smith's truck.

Her death is believed to be a homicide, with Smith the only suspect, however he died by suicide and his body was found in a wooded area near Bellevue Beach on Nov. 1.

The last time searchers were out looking for Lake was December 2. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

On Saturday, the first search for Lake since December got underway, with friends and family mobilizing in the Placentia Junction Road area.

"One long, dreadful year has passed. A year without you and a lifetime of heartache," Lake's mother Lisa wrote in a post on the search group's Facebook page.

"I make this promise to you Cortney. I will search for you until I take my last breath. We will bring you home with dignity, the dignity you deserve," she wrote.

On the May 24 weekend, Lake's family asked for the public to keep watch for Cortney's belongings and personal effects.