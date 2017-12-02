It was a cold, rainy morning in Bellevue on Saturday as searchers arrived by the dozens to keep looking for Cortney Lake.

Five search and rescue teams with more than 100 people fanned out into the fields of Smallwood Farm, looking for anything related to the 24-year-old mother's suspected homicide.

The search, which began Friday morning, is the result of new information brought forward to police.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has not divulged what exactly that information is.

The search area is large — more than 15 acres of abandoned farm fields, buildings and woods. The farm was last used in 2014, but now sits empty atop a vista of Bellevue beach.

Search teams are still working to cover off the gridded area they mapped out on Friday, but police say they have also identified "areas of interest."

No physical evidence was discovered during the day-long search effort on Friday.