The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has invited media to a news conference today to provide an update on the Cortney Lake homicide investigation.

Lisa Lake, Cortney's mother, is also expected to make a statement.

The RNC had planned to provide the update on Monday of last week, but hours later announced it was postponed.

Cortney Lake has not been seen since June 7, and police are investigating her disappearance as a homicide, although her body has not been found.

Two weeks ago, the body of Philip Steven Smith, Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend, was found in a wooded area near Bellevue Beach. Smith took his own life.

Police searched the area following the discovery of Smith's body, but said no clues were found regarding the homicide investigation.