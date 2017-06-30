Police will be releasing more information today on their investigation into missing woman Cortney Lake, who was last seen on June 7.

As the investigation wraps up its third week, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it will be releasing a "significant" update.

Police said it will include the release of new digital media.

On June 27, a police officer removes boxes from a home on Alice Drive in St. John's, where Cortney Lake's former boyfriend lived. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The update will start at 10 a.m. at the RNC's Fort Townshend headquarters in St. John's.

Earlier this week, officers searched the Alice Drive home of Lake's ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Philip Steven Smith.

Court documents show that Smith appeared in court on June 7, the same day Lake went missing, and pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting Lake, 24.

Smith was convicted and received a suspended sentence for the April 15 assault. He was also convicted of breaching a recognizance that prohibited him from contacting Lake or her mother, Lisa Lake. That offence happened June 5.

Police have held Smith in custody since his home was searched Tuesday.