The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has called off a planned press conference Monday at noon that was supposed to provide an update on the Cortney Lake homicide investigation.

Earlier in the morning the RNC said Sgt. Tom Warren, the lead investigator, would give an update and allow the media to ask questions. However at 11 a.m., the RNC confirmed the event had been postponed.

Police said it would provide more information on a new date and time "as soon as possible" and apologized for any inconvenience.

Lisa Lake, Cortney's mother, was also supposed to make a statement. Cortney's aunt, Glenda Power, said the family can't comment on why the news conference was postponed, but that it was a decision made by the RNC.

"Our family met with Sgt. Tom Warren and members of his team this morning," she said.

"At his request, the news conference planned for today has been postponed. Please respect that we are unable to answer any other questions."

POSTPONED: Today's media briefing on the Cortney Lake homicide (originally scheduled for 12:00 pm) has been postponed. #HelpFindCortney — @RNC_PoliceNL

Lake has not been seen since June 7, and police are investigating her disappearance as a homicide, although her body has not been found.

Last week, the body of Philip Steven Smith, Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend, was found in a wooded area near Bellevue Beach. Smith took his own life.

Police searched the area following the discovery of Smith's body, but said no clues were found regarding the homicide investigation.